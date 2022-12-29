WT Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.