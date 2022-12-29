Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 293,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,654,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

