First Financial Corp IN Purchases 126 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

NYSE V opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

