Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $951,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

