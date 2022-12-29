FAS Wealth Partners Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.