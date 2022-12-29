Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

