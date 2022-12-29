Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

