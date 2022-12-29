Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

