Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,606 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

