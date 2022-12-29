Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

