Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

