Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,976 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

