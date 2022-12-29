Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

