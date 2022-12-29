Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $662,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $247.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

