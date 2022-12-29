Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys 650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

