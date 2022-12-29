Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $51,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.