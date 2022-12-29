Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $58,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

