Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.