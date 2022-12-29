Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,309 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

