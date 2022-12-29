Patron Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,578 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

