Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

