The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.