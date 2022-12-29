iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.31 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

