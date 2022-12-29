Patron Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $175.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

