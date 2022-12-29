Patron Partners LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,005,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

