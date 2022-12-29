Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $551,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

