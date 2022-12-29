Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

