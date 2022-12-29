Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VICI opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

