Lake Street Financial LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,725,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.57 and a 200-day moving average of $315.40. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

