Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 813,272 shares of company stock worth $84,398,560. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

