Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $99.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.