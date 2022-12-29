Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 239.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

