Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after buying an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

