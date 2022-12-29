Patron Partners LLC Sells 21 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.3% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,430.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,385.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,273.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

