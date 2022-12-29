Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 153.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

