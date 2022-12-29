Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 102,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

