Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

VMC stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

