MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 25.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 562,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $381.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

