Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $275.84 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.26 and its 200 day moving average is $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.50.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

