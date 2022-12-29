Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSE HIO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

