Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.