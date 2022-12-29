Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

