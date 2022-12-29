JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.72 and a 200 day moving average of $237.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

