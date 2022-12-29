iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $149.09.
