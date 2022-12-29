Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.