TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $265.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

