State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $164.60 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

