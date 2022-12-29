General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.