State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.