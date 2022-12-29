State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

